Petrobras Hits Gas Off Colombia

Petrobras has confirmed a new natural gas find in Colombian deep waters in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block.

Petrobras, as the operator, holds 44.44 percent working interest, with Ecopetrol holding a 56.54 percent interest in the well located 19.9 miles off the coast and 47.2 miles from the city of Santa Marta, in a water depth of approximately 2723 feet.

This discovery is the result of the consortium's actions to enhance the use of data through the application of new geological and geophysical technological solutions, added to the expertise in deep water operations, Petrobras informed in its statement.

The Tayrona Block is in Petrobras' portfolio for active portfolio management and the opening of this new frontier is aligned with the company's strategic pillar of maximizing its value with a focus on exploration of deep and ultra-deepwater assets. The result achieved increases the prospects for developing a new frontier of exploration and production in Colombia.

The consortium will continue its activities in the Tayrona Block, aiming to assess the dimensions of the new gas accumulation.

“This discovery is very significant for Ecopetrol and Colombia because it ratifies the importance of the Caribbean as one of the main sources of gas for our country. We are very pleased to open this new frontier in an area near Chuchupa-Ballenas, gas fields that have marked the history of our offshore operations for four decades and have contributed significantly to the "gasification" of the country. This is great news for the more than 10 million Colombian families that today use gas in their daily lives,” said the president of Ecopetrol, Felipe Bayón.

The well was drilled by Transocean’s ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig, the Development Driller III, the one-well deal was struck for $331,000 per day excluding taxes, and according to Transocean’s fleet status report, the contract concluded on July 22.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com