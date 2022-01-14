Petrobras Hires Trio Of Constellation Rigs
Brazilian drilling contractor Constellation Oil Services has won new contracts with compatriot oil major Petrobras for three of its rigs.
Constellation said in a recent statement that the contracts were awarded to the Amaralina Star, Gold Star, and Lone Star rigs.
The contracts for the Gold Star and Lone Star semi-submersibles have a duration of three years. The Amaralina Star is an ultra-deepwater DP drillship that began operations in September 2012. It is designed to drill in water depths of up to 10,000 feet and has a drilling capacity of up to 40,000 feet.
Both Gold Star and Lone Star are ultra-deepwater DP semi-submersible drilling rigs. Gold Star began operations in February 2010. The rig is capable of drilling in water depths of up to 9,000 feet and has a drilling capacity of up to 30,000 feet.
Lone Star began operations in April 2011 and is capable of drilling in water depths of up to 7,900 feet and has a drilling capacity of up to 30,000 feet. All three rigs are also equipped to operate in Brazil's pre-salt layer.
Previous contracts for the two semi-subs were awarded to Constellation in July 2019. The contracts, for two years each, were due to start in January 2020. Petrobras contracted its three ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rigs Alpha Star, Gold Star, and Lone Star. The contracts are for two years each. All three rigs entered service in the 2010-2011 period.
While Constellation did not provide the financial details of the contracts, Norwegian rig broker Bassoe Offshore estimated the daily rate to be around $155,000 for each Petrobras contract.
News of the contracts for the trio of rigs came two weeks after Petrobras contracted Constellation's Laguna Star rig on a two-year contract.
“Securing these three contracts, along with the recently announced contract for Laguna Star, is a remarkable achievement for the company. Petrobras is an important player in the Brazilian market, and this reinforces the long-standing partnership that our companies have built over the years,” Guilherme Lima, CEO of Constellation, said.
He added that Constellation's Brava Star and Olinda Star platforms were also under contract and that a substantial majority of the company’s fleet was currently under contract.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
- Standard Chartered Sees $100+ Oil
- API Issues Call to Action to Biden
- DSME Gets $554M Jansz-Io Order From Chevron
- How Much Did Texas Oil Pay in Taxes in 2021?
- McDermott Teams With Science Organization To Advance Carbon Capture
- Exxon Buys Stake In Norwegian Biofuels Company
- Wood Expansion In Middle East Creates 200 Job Openings
- Day to Day Market for Physical Oil Cargoes is Booming
- Commodity Trader King Eyes $200 Oil
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- W&T Offshore Buys Producing Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- FPSO Market In 2021 Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels, 2022 To Carry Momentum
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?