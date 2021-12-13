Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has secured a deal for another rig that will work for Petrobras on the Búzios field offshore Brazil.
Seadrill said that the contract was awarded to the West Jupiter drillship, and it is for a firm term of 1,040 days with the start expected in December 2022. The total contract value is approximately $264 million, inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services.
This new contract will make the West Jupiter the third Seadrill rig working for Petrobras on the Búzios field.
The West Jupiter is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship built in 2014 by Samsung Heavy Industries. VesselsValue puts the drillship in Tenerife, Spain. Seadrill previously stated that the drillship was previously located in Sri Lanka.
“Petrobras is a long-standing and valued customer of Seadrill and signing a third contract with them this quarter is testament to our strong partnership and commitment to the Brazilian market,” Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Jackson, said.
“Seadrill is focused on growing our fleet in strategic basins where we see high growth potential, such as Brazil, where we are now the largest international drilling contractor,” he added.
As for the other two drillships which will be working on Petrobras’ Búzios field, their contracts were awarded in late November.
Namely, Petrobras awarded deals to the West Carina and West Tellus rigs. The total contract value for these two rigs was about $549 million, including mobilization revenue and additional services.
Both contracts are on a three-year fixed-term basis and the two rigs are expected to start working for Petrobras in September 2022. For only these three rigs set to work on Búzios, Petrobras is set to pay $813 million to Seadrill.
Only days after the contracts for the West Carina and West Tellus were awarded, Seadrill stated that it won two more deals, this time for work in the Gulf of Mexico.
The first deal was awarded by Eni for the Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible rig for one firm well. The other was for the West Neptune drillship which will continue its work with LLOG, which exercised an option worth $10 million.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
