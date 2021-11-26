Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work

Seadrill Limited has secured contracts for two of its rigs with Petrobras which are set to work on the Búzios field offshore Brazil.

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Limited has secured contracts for two of its rigs with Brazilian oil major Petrobras which are set to work on the Búzios field offshore Brazil.

Seadrill said that the rigs in question were the West Carina and West Tellus. Both contracts have been signed on a three-year fixed-term basis, with the start expected sometime in September 2022.

The total contract value for the two contracts is approximately $549 million, inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services.

“We are delighted to continue our long association with Petrobras with the award of two three-year firm contracts for the West Carina and West Tellus on the Búzios field. Brazil is a strategically important market for the offshore sector, and I am pleased that Seadrill will continue to play an increasingly significant role in the coming years,” Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer Stuart Jackson said.

“Seadrill has a long history and a successful track record of operating in benign and harsh environments, and in strategic basins where we see continued growth potential, such as offshore Brazil. We have well over a decade of operating history in Brazil with Petrobras and other independents and this further solidifies our position as an industry leader in the deepwater market,” Matt Lyne, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, stated.

“Seadrill has been able to form a close working relationship with Petrobras and we are grateful for their continued trust in our ability to deliver. This addition of two three-year contracts for the West Tellus and West Carina rigs is a significant addition to our portfolio in Brazil,” he added.

Earlier this month, Seadrill Limited revealed its new members of the board of directors as it prepares to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The new board members are Julie Johnson Robertson who will also be the Chair of the Board, Mark McCollum – the Chair of the Audit Committee, Karen Dyrskjot Boesen, Jean Cahuzac, Jan Kjaervik, Andrew Schultz, and Paul Smith.

