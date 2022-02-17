Petrobras Green Flags Gulf Of Mexico Assets Sale

Petrobras has started a non-binding phase for the sale of interests in a JV company that owns interests in 14 fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has started a non-binding phase for the sale of interests in a joint venture company that owns interests in 14 offshore fields in the U.S. part of the Gulf of Mexico.

Petrobras confirmed the beginning of the non-binding phase regarding the sale of the entire 20 percent stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America Inc. (PAI) in the Texas-based company MP Gulf of Mexico (MPGoM) which owns offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. The intent to sell this stake was initially announced in October 2021.

According to the company, potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter containing detailed information about the company, in addition to instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

MPGoM is a joint venture company with an 80 percent stake held by Murphy Exploration & Production Company and 20 percent by Petrobras America Inc., created in October 2018, with the contribution of all oil and natural gas assets in production, located in the Gulf of Mexico, of both companies.

The joint venture company holds participation as an operator or a partner in 14 offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. Petrobras’ share of the fields’ production in the first half of 2021 was 10,400 bpd of oil equivalent.

The seven operated fields are Chinook/Cascade, Dalmatian, Front Runner/Clipper, Thunder Hawk, and Cottonwood. The company holds interests as a partner in Oxy’s Lucius, Kosmos’ Kodiak, Shell’s Habanero, W&T’s Tahoe, Hess’ Northwestern, Fieldwood’s SMI 280, and Chevron’s St. Malo.

Petrobras claimed that the sale was in line with its portfolio management strategy and the improved allocation of the company's capital, aiming to maximize value and greater return to society.

The Brazilian giant also started two more divestment processes late last year. Following the announcement that the sale of Gulf of Mexico interests was underway, Petrobras started the process for the sale of its entire interest in the Catuá field in the Campos Basin as well as beginning the bidding phase for the sale of the Uruguá and Tambaú fields in the Santos Basin – all three offshore Brazil.

