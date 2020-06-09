Petrobras Extends FPSO Contract with BW Offshore
BW Offshore reported Saturday that it has received an extension agreement for the BW Cidade de Sao Vicente floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel from Petrobras.
Petrobras has extended its lease and operation agreement for the FPSO by 120 days, BW Offshore stated. The floating production services provider added that the contract will expire on Oct. 9, 2020. In late April, Rigzone reported that BW Offshore had won a 48-day contract extension for the BW Cidade de Sao Vicente.
According to BW Offshore, the FPSO commenced operation for Petrobras 11 years ago and has been used as a well test facility on multiple locations offshore Brazil.
BW Offshore also stated that it has begun planning for demobilizing the BW Cidade de Sao Vicente and may temporarily lay up the FPSO in Brazil.
The BW Cidade de Sao Vicente is one of 15 FPSOs in BW Offshore’s fleet.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- Trice Out as Hurricane Energy CEO
- Oil and Gas Conversations Surge on Twitter
- Oversupply Is a Thing of the Past
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- McDermott Completes Pan Malaysia Project Scope
- Kvaerner Bags $100MM+ Aker BP Deal
- US Plans Sanctions to Halt Iran-Venezuela Oil Trade
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
- McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President