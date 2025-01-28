Petrobras Extends FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis Charter

Petrobras extended the charter period for the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis by an additional five years, until 2030.

State-owned oil and gas major Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) has extended the charter period for the floating production storage and offloading units (FPSO) Cidade de Angra dos Reis by an additional five years, until 2030.

Petrobras signed amendments to the charter and service agreements for the FPSO on behalf of the Tupi field consortium with Tupi Pilot MV 22 B.V. and Modec Serviços de Petróleo do Brasil Ltda.

In a media release, Petrobras said that the amendments aim to enable upgrades to the FPSO, which currently has a production potential exceeding 50,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“The planned improvements are intended to enhance production reliability and efficiency, maintain platform integrity, operational safety, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The consortium plans to decommission the unit in 2030”, Petrobras said.

The FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis has been operating in the Tupi field since October 2010, when it became the first high-capacity FPSO to work in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, according to Petrobras.

MODEC converted the VLCC Sunrise IV into the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis, a unit capable of processing up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day and 5 million cubic meters of gas. The FPSO is designed to remove hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and carbon dioxide (CO2), with the capacity to reinject CO2 downhole at 550 bar and export sales gas to shore, according to MODEC.

Petrobras said the amendments align with its 2025-2029 Business Plan and reinforce its commitment to the continuity and expansion of the Tupi field.

The Tupi consortium comprises Petrobras, with a 67.216 percent stake, Shell, with a 23.024 percent stake, Petrogal, with a 9.209 percent stake, and PPSA with a 0.551 percent stake.

