Petrobras Exceeds Production Target For 2022

Brazilian state-owned oil and gas firm Petrobras has stated that it exceeded the oil and natural gas production target for 2022.

The initial oil and gas production target for 2022 was disclosed to the market in a statement on November 24, 2021, and revised on January 14, 2022, within the considered margin of 4 percent for more or for less.

Total oil and gas production was 2.684 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), surpassing the target of 2.600 million boed by 3.2 percent, within the disclosed range of ± 4.0 percent.

Commercial production reached 2.361 million boed, 2.7 percent above the target of 2.3 million boed, also within the ± 4.0 percent range. Oil production stood at 2.154 million barrels per day (bpd), 2.6 percent above the target of 2.1 million bpd, and within the range of ± 4.0 percent.

The company started production on two new platforms throughout 2022. In April, the FPSO Guanabara, the first definitive unit in the Mero field, and in December, the P-71, in the Itapu field. The latter anticipated from 2023.

Throughout 2022, the maximum oil production capacity of platforms P-68, in the Berbigão and Sururu fields, and FPSO Carioca, in the Sépia field, was reached.

FPSO Carioca reached a new monthly production record for a pre-salt platform, with 174,000 bpd in the month of November. Petrobras also reached a record monthly oil production in a single well, ATP-06 on platform P-70, with 56.5 thousand bpd on November.

The records demonstrate excellent operational performance in the company’s assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has internationally recognized technical expertise.

Finally, the company also advanced with the Campos Basin renovation plan, with the entry into operation of 10 new production wells and 4 complementary development injectors wells, expanding the production potential of this basin by 94.0 thousand bpd.

These results reinforce Petrobras' commitment to investors and Brazilian society and were only possible thanks to the efforts of the entire chain in the exploration and production segment and the active management of Petrobras' project portfolio.

