Petrobras Creates New Climate Change Team

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has created an executive management team to lead actions related to carbon management, the reduction of atmospheric emissions, energy efficiency and climate change, the company revealed in a statement posted on its website, which was translated.

The new area will be responsible for proposing corporate goals and commitments on carbon and climate and for coordinating their implementation, leading the implementation of carbon mitigation plans and the promotion and incorporation of low-emission technologies in the company's investment portfolio, Petrobras noted in the statement.

The team will be led by Viviana Coelho, the company’s current manager of Emissions, Energy Efficiency and Transition to Low Carbon. Coelho has worked for Petrobras for 18 years and currently represents Petrobras on the executive committee of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the IPIECA Climate Change group.

“The creation of the executive management of climate change aims to improve governance and increase the focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon capture,” Roberto Castello Branco, the president of Petrobras, said in a statement posted on Petrobras’ website, which was translated.

“We have adopted a policy of transparency in our emissions-related commitments and have opted for the use of technological innovations applied to our core business, reconciling the maximization of shareholder value with the return to society of actions designed to minimize the warming of the Earth,” he added in the statement.

Petrobras has published six commitments related to the transition to low carbon, which involve acting on existing assets and designing new projects with a goal of zero emissions growth by 2025.

Petrobras is a publicly held company operating on an integrated basis and specializing in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The business produces 2.77 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and employs more than 46,000 people, according to its site.

