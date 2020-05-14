Petrobras Confirms Covid-19 Cases on Xareu Platforms

Petrobras has disembarked all employees on the PXA-1 and PXA-2 platforms from the Xaréu fields, in Ceará, after suspected Covid-19 cases were confirmed. All underwent RT-PCR testing, are in isolation and are being monitored by health teams. As part of Petrobras’ procedure, family members will also be tested.

The PXA-1 and PXA-2 platforms are at a production standstill. The number of units was reduced by half to serve maintenance and preservation activities. As a preventative measure, the company will also test all employees on the PAT-3 platform, also located in the Xaréu field.

“Petrobras has spared no effort to face the Covid-19 pandemic, which is plaguing not only the company, but the entire country and the world,” the company said in a written statement. “The company is responsible for providing essential services, such as the supply of fuel and energy that supply ambulances, hospitals and cargo and transportation vehicles.”

“In this way, it has been adopting measures to protect the health of its employees, mitigating the spread of the virus in the company and ensuring the continuity, in a safe way, of essential activities for all Brazilian society. Petrobras' measures are among the most stringent adopted in the oil segment. We also work with service providers so that the same measures are adopted.”

