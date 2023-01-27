Petrobras Completes $1.6B Sale Of Albacora Leste Field To Petro Rio
Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras has finalized the sale of its total interest in the Albacora Leste production field, located in the Campos Basin, to Petro Rio.
Petrobras said that the sale to a subsidiary of Petrorio – Petro Rio Jaguar Petróleo – was completed after the fulfillment of all preceding conditions.
The transaction was concluded with the cash payment of $1.635 billion to Petrobras, with the adjustments already provided for in the contract.
The amount received today is in addition to the $292.7 million paid to Petrobras when the sale contract was signed on April 28, 2022. In addition to this amount, Petrobras is expected to receive up to $250 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent prices.
With the conclusion of the sale, PetroRio becomes the operator of the Albacora Leste field with a 90 percent stake, in partnership with Repsol Sinopec Brasil which holds the remaining 10%.
Petrobras added that this operation was in line with the company's portfolio management strategy and that “the improved allocation of its capital will maximize value and provide a greater return to society.”
The Brazilian giant continues to increasingly concentrate its resources on assets that have shown a great competitive advantage over the years, with lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The Albacora Leste field has an area of 511.56 square kilometers and is located in the northern area of the Campos Basin, in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 2,150 meters at a distance of about 120 kilometers from Cabo de São Tomé.
The field started operations in 2006 and produced an average of 29,000 bbl per day of oil and 591,500 cubic meters per day of gas in the year 2022, through the P-50 FPSO.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- EU Considers Capping Russian Fuel Prices at $100
- Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- Former Brazilian Senator Takes Over Petrobras Helm
- Gasoline Price More Expensive Than Year Ago Levels
- Philippines Greenlights LNG Project
- BSEE Checks Out Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project Progress
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall