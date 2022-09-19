Petrobras Chief Executive Diagnosed With Cancer, Reports Claim
The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a note sent by the company to its employees.
It has already become old news that something happens to chief executives of Petrobras recently but most of it relates to the revolving door of CEOs.
Some fell out of favor with the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, buckled under political pressure, underperformed, became a victim of a change in the political landscape, or were caught up in some sort of scandal like Lava Jato.
Unfortunately, this time the news is a lot more somber. Petrobras CEO Caio Mario Paes de Andrade has been diagnosed with cancer according to a company note obtained by Reuters.
The chief executive of the Brazilian company has already started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma and will have chemotherapy for 12 weeks, followed by seven weeks of radiotherapy for consolidation.
Petrobras added in the note that Andrade is under care in the Albert Einstein Hospital but will continue to work normally regardless of the treatment. The company also said that there were some limitations to face-to-face meetings and travel.
No more details were provided out of respect for Andrade’s privacy. Before becoming Petrobras’ CEO in June, he was Brazil’s former senior economy ministry official.
He took over from José Mauro Coelho who resigned from both the company and the board of directors after disagreements with President Bolsonaro regarding the company's fuel pricing policy.
Andrade is the fourth chief executive officer of Petrobras during Bolsonaro’s time in office since he succeeded Coelho who in turn succeeded Roberto Castello Branco and Joaquim Silva e Luna, both ousted after identical disagreements with the Brazilian president over Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
