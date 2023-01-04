Petrobras CEO Hands In Resignation. Replacement Already Chosen.

The chief executive of Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras Caio Paes de Andrade has informed the board of directors of his resignation.

The chief executive of Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras Caio Paes de Andrade has informed the board of directors of his resignation.

According to Reuters, Andrade's term had been set to expire in April, but he decided to resign earlier.

The resignation comes shortly after the country's mines and energy ministry said it would formally appoint Senator Jean Paul Prates to head Petrobras, a week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made the same announcement.

In mid-September, a company note stated that Andrade had been diagnosed with cancer. At the time, the chief executive of the Brazilian company already started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma with treatments of chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Albert Einstein Hospital.

The note said that Andrade would continue to work normally regardless of the treatment but with some limitations to face-to-face meetings and travel.

It is worth noting that Andrade was handpicked by former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro after three of his predecessors left following clashes with Bolsonaro over Petrobras' fuel pricing policy.

Before becoming Petrobras’ CEO in June, he was Brazil’s former senior economy ministry official. He took over from José Mauro Coelho who resigned from both the company and the board of directors after disagreements with Bolsonaro regarding the company's fuel pricing policy.

Andrade was the fourth chief executive officer of Petrobras during Bolsonaro’s time in office since he succeeded Coelho who in turn succeeded Roberto Castello Branco and Joaquim Silva e Luna, both ousted after identical disagreements with the Brazilian president over Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy.

The early departure of Andrade paves the way for Prates, a senator from Lula's left-wing Workers Party, to take the helm before the current management's tenure ends, though he must still win approval from internal Petrobras committees.

Prates will need final approval as a board member and subsequently as CEO from the firm's current board of directors.

In related news, Brazil’s new government decided to extend for 60 days a tax-cut measure to keep down fuel prices.

“This will give us great peace of mind to work on pricing policy,” said Jean Paul Prates, the incoming head of Petrobras.

Prates told journalists the exemption from federal taxes may end for gasoline, ethanol, and vehicular natural gas in March because it was aimed at cushioning the period of highest prices, which are now easing. For diesel and cooking gas, the tax exemptions are expected to last from six months to the end of the year, he said.

Prates added that the proposal, which will be officially released Sunday evening and was effective immediately, will keep ethanol competitive in relation to fossil fuels.

This announcement appears to mark a change in the incoming government’s plans. Last week, Fernando Haddad, the new finance minister, told reporters he would not seek an extension of the tax cut while Prates supports broader changes in the fuel price policy but said that the issue would be discussed with all interested parties so that there will be no “shocks.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com