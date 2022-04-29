Petrobras Board Approves $2.2B Albacora Leste Sale
Petrobas’ board of directors has approved the $2.2 billion sale of interest in the Albacora Leste concession to Petro Rio Jaguar Petróleo, a subsidiary of Petro Rio S.A.
Albacora Leste concession is located predominantly in deep waters in the Campos Basin. Petrobras informed of the signing of the purchase and sale agreement earlier this week while the subsequent steps will be disclosed to the market in due course.
Of the $2.2 billion, $292.7 million will be paid on the contract execution date, $1.66 billion at the closing of the transaction, and up to $250 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent quotations.
The amounts do not consider adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to compliance with certain precedent conditions, such as the non-exercise of the right of first refusal by the current consortium member Repsol Sinopec Brasil, the approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), and by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP).
Petrobras kicked off negotiations regarding the divestment of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields with the consortia led by PetroRio in November last year.
The Albacora Leste field has an area of 19.5 square miles and is located in the northern area of the Campos Basin, in water depths ranging from 3,280 feet to 7,050 feet, at a distance of about 74.5 miles from Cabo de São Tomé.
The average daily production of Albacora Leste from January to March 2022 was 25.4 thousand barrels of oil per day and 615.3 thousand cubic meters of gas per day. Petrobras is the field operator with a 90 percent stake and the remaining 10 percent belongs to Repsol Sinopec Brasil.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- Upstream Sector To Make Record Government Payments In 2022
- TotalEnergies To Invest Oil Cash In LNG And Renewables
- U.S. Renewables Power Generation Surpassed Nuclear In 2021
- Enterprise, Oxy Developing CO2 Sequestration Project In Texas
- Seadrill Scores Again With $404 Mn Deal For Three Rigs
- Shell Inks PSC For Formal Takeover Of Atapu Stake
- QatarEnergy Awards Major EPC Deal
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Transocean Brings In New Deals For Its Rigs
- Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35B of Stock
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now