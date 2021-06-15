Petrobras Awards $2.3B FPSO Contract
A consortium of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) (KRX: 04660) and Saipem (OTCMKTS: SAPMY) has won its first order for a large-scale offshore facility in two years, DSME reported Monday.
The approximately 2.6 trillion won (US$2.3 billion) contract from Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) calls for construction a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility to develop the Buzios field offshore Brazil, DSME noted in a written statement.
According to a written statement from DSME, the FPSO will be able to produce 180,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 7.2 million cubic meters per day of natural gas. Moreover, the company pointed out the vessel will be capable of storing 2 million barrels of crude oil. It expects to complete construction of the FPSO in the second half of 2024.
Separately, Petrobras pointed out late last week the FPSO – named P-79 – will be the eighth such unit to be installed in the pre-salt Buzios field. The company noted that four units are already operating in the Santos Basin field, accounting for more than one-fifth of Petrobras’ total production. The fifth, sixth, and seventh FPSOs – Almirante Barroso, Almirante Tamandare, and P-78, respectively – are under construction and the ninth FPSO (P-80) is in the contracting stage, the company added.
Discovered in 2010, Buzios is the world’s largest deepwater oil field and should produce more than 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by decade’s end, Petrobras stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- OGA Opens Investigation
- Petrofac Makes New Senior UK Appointment
- Natural Gas Set to Fill Power Gap in Western USA
- Equinor Strikes Oil Offshore Norway
- Colombia Oil Producer Harnesses Geothermal Energy
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- McDermott Sub Gets Conditional LOA for $2B Contract
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Equinor Sells Danish Refining Business
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Canada Oil Sands Producers in Net Zero Alliance
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana