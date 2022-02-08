Petrobras And Yinson Ink $5.2B FPSO Contracts

Petrobras and Yinson have signed deals worth $5.2B for the charter of the FPSO for the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project offshore Brazil.

Brazil’s Petrobras and Malaysia’s Yinson have signed firm contracts for the charter, operations, and maintenance of FPSO services for the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project offshore Brazil.

The contracts in question are for the FPSO Maria Quitéria, formerly known as FPSO Integrado Parque das Baleias, which will be installed on the Jubarte field.

This follows two Letters of Intent (LOI) for the project that were awarded on November 12, 2021. According to Yinson, the contracts follow the same parameters as the letters of intent.

The estimated aggregate value of the contracts is equivalent to $5.2 billion while the contract period is for 22.5 years from the date of the final acceptance. At the moment, there is no option to extend the term of the charter. The FPSO is expected to start operation by the fourth quarter of 2024.

FPSO Maria Quitéria, a vessel that will have the capacity to process 100 thousand barrels of oil and 5 million m3 of gas per day, is Yinson's second project award from Petrobras and the third project award in Brazil, in line with the group's plans to expand its presence in Brazil.

The Jubarte field is in the northern part of the Campos Basin. Petrobras delayed the project by about one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020.

Yinson added that the final acceptance under the contracts was expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the FPSO is expected to start operation after that.

“Brazil is a vital market to us and Yinson is thrilled that Petrobras, one of the most recognizable leaders in the energy sector, has entrusted us once more with the delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria. We would like to thank Petrobras for placing their confidence in us and we look forward to continuing building Brazil’s energy industry together,” said Yinson CEO Lim Chern Yuan.

“The experience that Yinson has gained so far through the FPSO Anna Nery project, which was awarded by Petrobras in 2019, has proven invaluable and we are confident that this shall serve as the backbone for the successful delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria,” Yinson CEO of Offshore Production Flemming Grønnegaard added.

The Parque das Baleias area is formed by the Jubarte, Baleia Anã, Cachalote, Caxaréu, Pirambú, and Mangangá fields. Jubarte was discovered in 2001.

Several years ago, Petrobras and the ANP extended the concession term until 2056 for the new unified Jubarte field. This enables the implementation of the new production system of the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project.

Four platforms are in operation there – the P-57, P-58, Cidade de Anchieta FPSO, and the Capixaba FPSO which will discontinue operation sometime this year.

“At the heart of this project is Yinson and Petrobras' joint aspiration towards tackling world climate issues. We look forward to implementing low emission designs that were a key consideration of FPSO Maria Quitéria’s design scope and begin realizing Yinson's zero-emission FPSO concept, which is an important component in Yinson's Climate Goals Roadmap,” added Flemming.

As for recent company news, Petrobras stated last week that the FPSO Guanabara arrived at the Mero field off Brazil. This will be the first definitive system to operate in Mero, the third-largest pre-salt field behind Búzios and Tupi.

