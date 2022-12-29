Petrobras And CNOOC Ink Deal For Natural Gas Flow And Processing

Brazilian state-owned oil and gas major Petrobras has signed a contract for the integrated natural gas processing system (SIP) with China’s CNOOC Petroleum Brasil.

It is worth noting that Petrobras, together with Petrogal Brasil, Repsol Sinopec, and Shell – partners in the Santos Basin pre-salt offshore gas pipelines – concluded the process of CNOOC's adhesion to the contracts regarding the integrated natural gas flow system in the Santos Basin.

With the signing of these contracts, CNOOC will be able to transport the natural gas from the Búzios field, located in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, through any of the export routes and process it in the plants owned by Petrobras, enabling direct service to the natural gas market by CNOOC from January 1, 2023.

This is another step by Petrobras in building an open, competitive, and sustainable natural gas market and is part of the set of commitments assumed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense in July 2019.

The Santos Basin natural gas flow system comprises Routes 1, 2, and 3 of the Santos Basin pre-salt pole and the SIP includes the processing plants connected to the Santos Basin flow system, owned by Petrobras, located in Caraguatatuba, São Paulo, Cabiúnas and Itaboraí.

In addition to Santos Basin flow system and the SIP, since 2022, Petrobras also shares the Natural Gas Flow System of Guamaré (SEG Guamaré) and the natural gas processing plant at UPGN Guamaré with Potiguar E&P, a subsidiary of PetroReconcavo.

