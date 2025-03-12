Petrobras Achieves Successful Feedstock Co-Processing Test at Riograndense

'The recent test represents a significant breakthrough for global biorefining, as it could enable wood and other agroforestry residues transformation, which are widely available, into derivatives typically produced in oil refineries'.

An industrial-scale co-processing experiment has been successfully conducted at the Riograndense Refinery, owned by Petrobras, Ultra and Braskem. The test used 5 percent pyrolysis bio-oil (derived from non-food biomass) and fossil feedstock.

The co-processing converted the bio-oil into fuel gas, LPG, and components for gasoline and marine fuel with renewable content, Petrobras said in a media release.

Petrobras provided technology for the test at RPR's catalytic cracking unit, which lasted seven days. A specialized team from Petrobras and Riograndense supported all stages of the bio-oil supply process, Petrobras said.

In the experiment, the FCC unit was modified to allow for the simultaneous processing of bio-oil and fossil feedstock. The catalyst used in the reactor is part of the ReNewFCC series, created through a collaboration with Fábrica Carioca de Catalisadores (FCC S.A.), a joint venture between Petrobras and Ketjen, Petrobras said.

The renewable component was provided by the Vallourec-Florestal unit. The bio-oil produced is ISCC PLUS-certified and is derived from the condensation of vapors generated during the production of eucalyptus charcoal, which contributes to reducing GHG emissions, according to Petrobras.

The test is part of the ongoing efforts to transform RPR into a biorefinery in the coming years, Petrobras said. “In line with our commitment to leading a just energy transition in Brazil, the Riograndense Refinery has the potential to become the world's first refinery to produce continuously 100 percent renewable products. It will become a biorefinery dedicated to producing fuels exclusively from renewable materials," Magda Chambriard, Petrobras’ CEO, said.

In late 2023, RPR became the first in the world to process 100 percent vegetable oil in an FCC unit, producing fuels and chemical feedstocks like propylene and bio-aromatics (benzene, toluene, and xylenes) using Petrobras' CENPES technology, according to the company.

"The recent test represents a significant breakthrough for global biorefining, as it could enable wood and other agroforestry residues transformation, which are widely available, into derivatives typically produced in oil refineries", Renata Baruzzi, Petrobras' Director of Engineering, Technology, and Innovation, said.

Petrobras' Director of Industrial Processes and Products William França said "the innovative aspect of this new CENPES development is the bio-oil introduction into an existing refining asset, reducing the need for additional investments and opening a broader perspective in the energy transition and value generation for the industry".

Petrobras' BioRefining Program includes $1.5 billion in investments from its 2025-29 Business Plan.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com