Petrobel Terminates Trident 16 Rig Contract
Shelf Drilling has been hit with another early termination notice. On June 19 Petrobel notified the company that it would be terminating its contract of the Trident 16 rig in Egypt. The contract end date for the jack-up rig has been changed from February 2021 to early August 2020.
According to the company’s website, the 300-foot jack-up rig has a maximum drilling depth of 25,000 feet and a maximum water depth of 300 feet. It was built in 1982 and can accommodate 140 people.
The notice is one of several the company has had to contend with during the first half of 2020. Service companies around the globe are suffering as the domino effects of COVID-19, low oil prices and shriveled demand continue to pummel the upstream sector.
Founded in 2012, Shelf Drilling is an international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Continental Switching Gears on Production Curtailments
- Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits
- US Rig Count Down 701 From Last Year
- The Big Oil Turnaround
- Engineering Firm Eyes New Jobs in 2020
- Oil Prices Reach Interim Recovery Stage
- Petrobel Terminates Trident 16 Rig Contract
- Neptune Proposes Hundreds of Job Cuts
- Virus Resurgence Threatens Mobility Rebound
- Thayer Takes On CFO Role at Venture Global LNG
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Chesapeake Reportedly Skips Interest Payment
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Ovintiv Nixing Jobs Across North America
- Weatherford Names Interim CEO
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming