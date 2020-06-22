Petrobel Terminates Trident 16 Rig Contract

Shelf Drilling has been hit with another early termination notice. On June 19 Petrobel notified the company that it would be terminating its contract of the Trident 16 rig in Egypt. The contract end date for the jack-up rig has been changed from February 2021 to early August 2020.

According to the company’s website, the 300-foot jack-up rig has a maximum drilling depth of 25,000 feet and a maximum water depth of 300 feet. It was built in 1982 and can accommodate 140 people.

The notice is one of several the company has had to contend with during the first half of 2020. Service companies around the globe are suffering as the domino effects of COVID-19, low oil prices and shriveled demand continue to pummel the upstream sector.

Founded in 2012, Shelf Drilling is an international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.