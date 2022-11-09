Peterson Wins Deal For Work On Two Major Offshore Wind Farms
International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a contract to provide facilities management for shared access to the onshore converter stations for two major offshore wind farms, Dogger Bank C and Sofia.
The three-year contract will see Peterson support with the grounds (summer and winter) maintenance, drainage, and site security for the shared access areas of a 20-acre converter station construction site adjacent to Wilton International in Teesside.
Sofia Offshore Wind Farm is 100% owned by RWE and Dogger Bank C, the third phase in the wider Dogger Bank Wind Farm, is owned by SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%). The projects are cooperating closely due to their proximity, including joint contracts for civil engineering and facilities management.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to apply our expertise as part of the development of these world-leading wind farms which will deliver significant, long-term benefits to the local area in the years ahead,” Sandra Hawkins, General Manager for England at Peterson, said.
“This contract builds on our existing service offering to the offshore wind sector and aligns with our wider strategy to provide integrated solutions to our customers. We look forward to working with all involved to deliver more sustainable energy solutions to households in the UK,” Jason Hendry, Managing Director for England and Renewables Strategy at Peterson, added.
Both Dogger Bank C and Sofia are located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, more than 190 kilometers from the northeast coast.
Dogger Bank C is one of three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm which will collectively be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and at 1.4GW Sofia is one of the world’s largest single offshore wind projects.
The contract marks an exciting time for Peterson who is on track to reach carbon-neutral status across their global operations by the end of this year.
“On behalf of Dogger Bank C and Sofia, we welcome Peterson’s expertise to our team, bringing local knowledge and capability to the shared site of both project’s converter stations as they continue to take shape. This contract will provide around 20 new UK jobs in our supply chain and will present new opportunities for employment in the north-east of England where a number of our onshore assets will be located, along with our offshore construction hub at Able Seaton,” Supply Chain Manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm Robin Banning concluded.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
