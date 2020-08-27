Peterson Joins Northern Powerhouse Program

International energy logistics provider Peterson revealed on Thursday that it has joined the Northern Powerhouse Partner Program, which is a government-led initiative that aims to boost the Northern England economy.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with the Northern Powerhouse and join a network of more than 200 organizations working together to drive business growth in North of England,” Jason Hendry, a regional director at Peterson, said in a company statement.

Mark Jenkinson, a member of parliament for Workington, said in a government statement, “I am delighted that Peterson, a national business with a base in my constituency is demonstrating their support for the northern economy by becoming a Northern Powerhouse Partner”.

“As the business enters its centenary year, I welcome their greater commitment to our area and look forward to working with them on future projects in West Cumbria and throughout the wider county,” he added in the statement.

“The energy sector is key to our local economy and I think it is excellent that a business that works in and supports this sector is now at the forefront of policy for businesses in the North,” Jenkinson went on to say.

Peterson offers a range of safe, reliable and value-added logistics solutions to the energy industry globally from strategic locations, according to the company, which was established back in 1920.

The business, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on August 1, announced last month that it had been awarded a “major” logistics contract from Sellafield Limited to support operations in West Cumbria, England. Back in June, the company said it had agreed on a contract extension with Shell to provide quayside, warehousing and transport services from Peterson’s Lowestoft base. The company highlighted that the new deal will help secure jobs in the local area.

