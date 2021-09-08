Peterson Gets New CEO From 2022

Sarah Moore will succeed current Peterson CEO Erwin Kooij when he retires from the company on January 1, 2022.

Energy logistics provider Peterson has announced that Sarah Moore will succeed Erwin Kooij as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following his retirement from the business on January 1, 2022.

Moore has worked with Peterson since 2009, holding several pivotal roles within that time, including as Innovation and Projects Director, and most recently Executive Director. Peterson said that she brings considerable experience in energy logistics and internationalization to the CEO role.

Since joining Peterson in the early 1980s, Kooij has played a key role in the growth of the business both in the North Sea and internationally, particularly in the development of sharing and collaboration models.

Kooij was involved in the formation of the Southern North Sea Pool, a unique and pioneering collaboration model in the Netherlands, where operators outsource their combined marine and helicopter requirements to one logistics facilitator, Peterson. He will retire at the end of 2021.

“I am very pleased that following a diligent and thorough selection process, Sarah Moore has been chosen as my successor,” Kooij said. “Sarah has made a significant contribution to the business over the past 12 years, firstly by playing a major role in the development of our Lighthouse technology suite, supporting the development of our portfolio businesses and latterly in establishing us in international locations, such as Qatar and Australia,” he added.

“With the energy industry going through a period of significant change, these are exciting times for Peterson Energy Logistics, and I am pleased that Sarah will lead the business forward from the start of next year”, Kooij concluded.

“It is an honor to succeed Erwin and lead Peterson Energy Logistics alongside a strong management team. Supply chain innovation will be critical to realize the energy transition for our industry,” Moore said. “Our ambitious plans and firm partnerships with our clients will see new models drive this change, against a backdrop of unwavering focus on quality and safety.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com