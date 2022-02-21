Peterson Certifies Five More Sites As Carbon Neutral
With its 2022 carbon neutrality target in its sights, energy logistics provider Peterson has been able to reach carbon neutral status on five more of its sites.
Peterson said that it completed the verification of five further sites as carbon neutral under the PAS 2060 certification received from National Quality Assurance (NQA). The sites are located in Scotland and the Middle East and include the Torry Marine Base, Altens, Kintore, Dales, and Qatar operations.
“We are pleased to certify a further five sites which brings us closer to achieving our ambition of reaching carbon neutral status across all 27 sites by the end of the year,” Keith Dawson, HSEQ Director at Peterson, stated.
Peterson made its 2022 carbon neutrality target known in October 2021 but the first site to be certified as carbon neutral was the Edzell facility even before that. Peterson stated that plans are underway to achieve the same status for the remaining 21 sites, enabling it to achieve carbon-neutral status globally.
Some of Peterson’s initiatives which are being used to achieve this goal include the use of increased electric forklift trucks replacing existing diesel trucks, the use of environmentally friendly fuels in cranes and trucks, the purchase of new electric vans with zero tailpipe emissions, and the use of advanced technologies to achieve optimal planning into the supply chain to minimize the movement of goods across locations.
The company also said that a new staff initiative had been introduced as part of Peterson’s net-zero framework. The company joined the Pawprint pioneer program – an online tool and app – which allows users to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprint.
As for recent projects, more precisely - projects focused on the energy transition and the reduction of the carbon footprint - the company won a logistics contract in January 2022 from Petrofac to support the offshore installation phase of two 700MW transformation platforms for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust offshore grid.
This will connect the offshore wind farm area with the same name to the Dutch onshore high-voltage grid.
