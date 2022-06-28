Peterson Becomes Exclusive User Of Great Yarmouth Facility

Peterson and Liberty Industrial have established a strategic alliance that will allow Liberty exclusive use of the Peterson Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour yard facility.

International energy logistics provider Peterson and Liberty Industrial (Liberty) have established a strategic alliance that will allow Liberty exclusive use of the Peterson Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour yard facility.

In the exclusive agreement, the yard will be used to decommission offshore topsides, jackets, and subsea equipment in line with Liberty Industrial’s sustainable commitments - to recycle, reuse or repurpose upwards of 95 percent of all salvaged waste and material.

Commissioned for the delivery and decommissioning of offshore structures circa ~4500te and other subsea materials, the Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour facility provides the flexibility to execute multiple projects simultaneously while providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable project delivery, alongside fit-for-purpose solutions.

Building on Liberty’s world-class HSE performance and significant global experience in demolishing redundant structures for the onshore/offshore oil and gas sector, the alliance will combine Liberty and Peterson’s expertise and assets to offer an end-to-end service focused on operational efficiencies and risk reduction.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Peterson for the Great Yarmouth facility and we look forward to bringing our global expertise in decommissioning large-scale structures to the UK. The alliance will also leverage our experienced global personnel who bring lessons learned from challenging and complex decommissioning projects carried out in the North Sea,” Clinton Dick, Founding Director at Liberty Industrial, said.

“We are delighted to be working with Liberty and we are excited by the opportunities our strategic alliance will bring. There was considerable interest in working with us at the Great Yarmouth facility, and we chose Liberty over other potential partners based on their outstanding safety record, and the scale of their international experience and expertise,” Andrew Ellis, Commercial Director at Peterson Energy Logistics, added.

Utilizing Liberty’s expanding operational presence within the global oil and gas sector, including an existing decommissioning yard facility located off the west coast of Australia, the agreement will also allow Liberty to support a range of clients in the UK and across Europe.

“Peterson has been a greatly valued customer of Peel Ports Group for many years, and we are thrilled to help support the next phase of their business growth in conjunction with Liberty Industrial at such an exciting time for the company.

“The port of Great Yarmouth has over 60 years of experience in the offshore energy market and is the ideal location for decommissioning activity due to its accessible location on the East Coast and proximity to SNS gas assets. There is no better choice for Peterson and Liberty Industrial to undertake this new venture and we look forward to working with the teams in partnership,” Richard Goffin, Port Director of the South East Ports Cluster at Peel Ports, stated.

As well as the Great Yarmouth facility, Peterson also has world-leading decommissioning facilities and highly experienced personnel at its Dales Voe and Greenhead Bases sites in Shetland. Dales Voe has recently been the location for the successful decommissioning of a 14,500-tonne topside, where decommissioning of the jacket from the same platform is currently taking place.

