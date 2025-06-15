Pertamina Expands Pertamax Green 95 Network in Central Java

The Pertamax Green product line is now available at 119 gas stations across Jakarta, West Java, Banten, Central, and East Java.

Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas company PT Pertamina (Persero) has launched the distribution of its Pertamax Green 95 product at three public filling stations in the Central Java Region. The company said in a media release that with the new additions its Pertamax Green product line is now available at 119 gas stations across Jakarta, West Java, Banten, Central, and East Java.

The company said it markets the product through Subholding Commercial and Trading PT Pertamina Patra Niaga.

The product has a Research Octane Number (RON) content of 95 mixed with 5 percent bioethanol based on plants such as sugar cane, thus producing lower emissions and being more environmentally friendly, Pertamina said.

Simon Aloysius Mantiri, President Director of Pertamina, stated that Pertamax Green 95 involves local farmers and the national bioenergy industry.

"The effort to present Pertamax Green 95 is proof of Pertamina's commitment to presenting clean and environmentally friendly fuel. This step reflects Pertamina's strategy in encouraging renewable energy innovation, prioritizing cross-sector collaboration, and providing real solutions for the community”, Mantiri said.

Acting President Director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, Mars Ega Legowo Putra, noted that Pertamax Green 95 was introduced to the Indonesian public July 2023.

"We want to create a double impact, namely reducing carbon emissions and encouraging green economic growth. We are targeting Pertamax Green 95 to be present at 150 gas stations by the end of 2025," said Ega.

