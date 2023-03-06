Pertamina Asked to Move Jakarta Oil Depot After Deadly Fire
Indonesia’s state petroleum company PT Pertamina may need to relocate its fuel storage depot in Jakarta following a fire that killed dozens of people on Friday night.
Pertamina and other state firms must work with local governments to evaluate the spatial layout of vital facilities to make sure they are located at a safe distance from residential areas, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said in Saturday briefing.
“If (a safe distance) is not possible, we may have to relocate. There’s been a push since two years ago to move Plumpang depot to the port area owned by Pelindo,” said Thohir, following advice from Vice President Ma’ruf Amin when he visited the scene earlier today.
National Police spokeperson Dedi Prasetyo clarified that 15 fatalities had been recorded, fewer than the 17 deaths initially reported. The police are still looking for missing people and continue investigating the cause of the blaze at the depot, which mainly distributes fuel to Indonesia’s capital and the West Java area.
The fire broke out at Plumpang Integrated Terminal in north Jakarta at 8:20 p.m. local time Friday and was put out around 10 p.m., according to Irto Ginting, corporate secretary of commercial unit Pertamina Patra Niaga, in a statement. There were two children among the victims.
Pertamina said it will be able to maintain sufficient fuel supply with back-up support from other facilities in the area.
In 2009, the depot was hit by a major fire that officials attributed to human error.
--With assistance from Norman Harsono.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Oil Market Hits and Misses
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- UAE Officials Deny Report They're Considering Quitting OPEC
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Oil Post Weekly Gain as UAE Denies OPEC Exit Plans
- Equinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850MM
- TotalEnergies Buys CEPSA UAE Upstream Assets
- Adnoc Gas Draws $124B of Orders for $2.5B IPO
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- Texas Prepares Emergency Response Ahead of Severe Storm
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- 331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports
- Will Scottish First Minister Resignation Affect Scotland Energy Policy?
- Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Bolster Ethanol
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms