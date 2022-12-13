Permitting Reform Key For Natural Gas And Renewables Sectors

A rise in renewable power and natural gas production requires building new infrastructure, but a lack of new legislation is holding it up.

In the 21st century, attempts to build new infrastructure in the US must contend with a new set of regulatory and legal challenges that earlier projects never faced. Environmental approvals, property risks, and litigation can hold up projects for many years, or even block them.

In the energy industry, these issues are causing growing problems for both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors. Problems with permits and legal challenges to new pipelines are restricting the growth of natural gas production in Appalachia. The Biden administration’s goal of putting the US on a path to 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2030 requires a build-out of transmission, at a time when several projects have been obstructed by local opposition.

The latest attempt to streamline approval processes for infrastructure projects, to help ease some of those problems, was stalled in Congress last week. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia had hoped to get his permitting reform plan added to the defense spending bill, which would have ensured that it passed in Congress.

The plan includes measures such as a target that environmental impact reviews for major energy and natural resource projects should take no longer than two years, and a 150-day limit for court challenges to decisions on infrastructure.

President Biden supported that plan, but it was opposed both by some Democrats, on the grounds that it would make it easier to build oil and gas infrastructure, and by some Republicans, on the grounds that it would give the federal authorities too much power to advance electricity transmission projects.

The attempt to use the defense bill faltered last week after more than 750 environmental and community groups wrote a letter to Democratic leaders in Congress, arguing that “while we acknowledge the importance of accelerating the deployment of renewable energy, that should not come at the expense of gutting bedrock environmental laws.”

Senator Manchin had watered down the provisions supporting new power transmission lines from the previous version of his plan, but those concessions did not prove sufficient to win enough Republican votes to get the plan passed.

According to Woodmac, Senator Manchin had not given up hope that permitting reform could still be passed in the last weeks of the current Congress and was discussing options for winning the votes he needs. But even if that effort fails, permitting reform could still be passed in the next Congress, which takes over on January 3.

That Congress will have a Republican majority in the House and a Democratic majority in the Senate. Given that permitting reform could help both the oil and gas industry and renewables, there could be a basis for finding bipartisan agreement.

The changes proposed by Manchin would not sweep away every obstruction to new energy infrastructure, but they would stop projects getting snarled up in interminable reviews and legal challenges.

The power industry probably has the most at stake, because of the need to connect all the new wind and solar generation that will be added over the coming decade and beyond. Wood Mackenzie analysts estimate that its base case forecasts for wind and solar in the US mean that an extra 15,000 miles of connections between transmissions zones will be needed, with 67 gigawatts of additional capacity, costing about $70 billion.

Opposition to transmission projects is a real threat to the build-out of that capacity. Permitting reform could both help resolve legal and regulatory disputes more rapidly and improve the framework for cost allocation for new transmission, which has been another long-running challenge for developers.

Natural gas is the other sector that could be a significant beneficiary of permitting reform. In Appalachia, the most prolific gas-producing region in North America, production growth is being constrained by a lack of additional takeaway capacity, after several pipeline projects were blocked.

Over the coming decade, Woodmac expects natural gas production to grow by 83% in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, but by only 18% in the northeastern US.

Manchin’s plan includes a specific provision to advance one project to carry gas from Appalachia – the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is 95% complete but has been held up in court. That 300-mile pipeline runs from West Virginia into Virginia, and when in service should help to ease the northeastern gas transport bottleneck. Permitting reform could also help other pipelines out of Appalachia get built.

For oil, the issue of pipeline capacity is less pressing. The industry has added about 4.8 million barrels per day of transport capacity in the US in the past four years, with about 4 million bpd of that in Texas, running from the Permian Basin to the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The rate of construction has now slowed sharply because the Permian is “over-piped”, says John Coleman, Wood Mackenzie’s principal analyst for North American crude markets. Over the next five years, as production continues to grow, there will be a need for more takeaway capacity. But as the pipelines run entirely in the state of Texas, they are regulated by the state not federal authorities, and permitting reform at a national level would be unlikely to make much difference.

Even if there is not much relevance for oil, the benefits for the renewables and natural gas industries, and for consumers’ energy costs, mean there is still a good chance that there will be a broad enough bipartisan consensus for permitting reform to pass in the end. As Senator Manchin put it back in September: “If it looks good, I don't care whether it was a Republican or Democratic idea. I'm for it. As long as I can go home and explain it, it makes sense.”

