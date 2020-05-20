Permian Tank Contract Goes to Danos
Oilfield services firm Danos reported Tuesday that it has won a major contract from a Texas-based natural gas and oil producer to install a tank battery and satellite facility in the Delaware Basin area of the Permian Basin.
The project work near Loving, N.M., began in March of this year and should conclude by the end of August, Danos noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“Providing excellent service on projects of this scope aligns Danos’ steady growth in the Delaware Basin,” company owner Mark Danos remarked. “We look forward to continuing to increase our project portfolio and customer base in the area.”
The firm stated that it will assign approximately 50 of its employees to complete the Delaware Basin project. It added the project’s workforce will represent several Danos service lines: coatings, construction, fabrication, instrumentation and electrical and production.
