Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
The North America rig count is down 97 rigs from the previous week to 870.
In the U.S., oil rigs are down 19 to 664, gas rigs are down one at 106, and miscellaneous rigs are unchanged at two, according to the latest numbers from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the North America rig count is down 251 rigs from last year's 1,121, with oil rigs down 160, gas rigs down 86, and miscellaneous rigs flat at two.
The offshore rig count in the U.S. is flat at 19 and down one rig year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 77 rigs from last week to 98, with oil rigs down 63 to 52 and gas rigs down 14 to 46. The region is down seven total rigs from last year's 105, with oil rigs up three and gas rigs down 10.
The Permian now has 405 active rigs, which accounts for more than half of the total of active rigs in the U.S.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
