Permian Resources Plans to Raise Production This Year

Permian Resources Corp. has put its 2025 production guidance between 170,000-175,000 barrels per day (bpd) for crude oil and 360,000-380,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) for total output.

The figures represent increases from last year’s actual volumes of 159,200 bpd and 343,500 boed, according to results published online by the Midland, Texas-based company. The Delaware Basin-focused producer said its projection plan this year hinges on oil and gas prices remaining at their current levels.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 Permian Resources produced 171,300 bpd and 368,400 boed. The October-December period benefitted from the full integration of newly acquired assets in the Delaware Basin’s Barilla Draw field, Permian Resources said.

The Barilla Draw assets were part of a purchase from Occidental Petroleum Corp. completed Q3 for about $818 million. The transaction comprised about 27,500 net acres on Texas’ side of the Permian sub-basin and around 2,000 net acres on New Mexico’s side. The acquisition also gave Permian Resources over 100 miles of oil and gas pipelines and a water system with a water recycling capacity of about 25,000 bpd.

Permian Resources has now completed the divestment of the infrastructure portion of the Occidental purchase, plus legacy midstream infrastructure, to Kinetik Holdings Inc. for $180 million. The offloaded assets were “non-core” and the divestment would help Permian Resources keep its position as the lowest-cost Permian operator, it said December 10, 2024, announcing the sale agreement.

Q4 net oil sales totaled $1.1 billion, up from $962.72 million for the same three-month period 2023. The increase reflects higher production, offset by lower prices. Permian Resource averaged $69.66 a barrel in oil sales price in Q4 2024.

Q4 net natural gas sales came at $21.59 million. That is slashed by over half against Q4 2023 as a lower average selling price of $0.87 per thousand cubic feet offset a higher production of 634.55 million cubic feet a day.

Q4 net natural gas liquid sales landed at $176.83 million. That is up year-on-year as volumes and prices both climbed.

Gathering, processing and transport expenses per boe averaged $1.49 in Q4 2024, up year-over-year.

Operating income was $425.21 million, up 17.4 percent by prior-year comparison. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow settled at $904.05 million and $399.59 million respectively. The adjustments remove changes in working capital, merger and integration and other non-recurring charges, and estimated tax distributions to non-controlling interest owners, as per Permian Resources’ definition.

Net profit was $216.65 million, down 15.16 percent year-on-year. Net profit adjusted for nonrecurring or extraordinary items was $305.47 million, down 3.8 percent year-on-year. Adjusted net profit including interest on convertible senior notes, or adjusted net profit assuming dilution, was $306.76 million, down 3.8 percent year-on-year.

Permian Resources reported an adjusted net income per adjusted diluted share of $0.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

It declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.15 per share, representing a 4.3 percent yield.

Permian Resources ended the year with $1.12 billion in current assets including $479.34 million in cash and cash equivalents. Current liabilities totaled $1.33 billion.

