Permian Oil Production Near Pre-Covid Record Numbers
Oil output in America’s most prolific shale patch is getting closer to levels seen before the pandemic-driven market crash, as crude prices surge.
While total production in the U.S. is still lagging, the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico is increasing output to an average of 4.826 million barrels a day in October, according to a U.S. government report Monday. That’s close to a revised 4.913 million barrel-a-day record set in March 2020, just before the pandemic unleashed widespread demand destruction globally, triggering production shutdowns and bankruptcies across the country.
Production has been rising with benchmark U.S. crude prices now at seven-year highs, underpinned by a severe supply deficit. Oil futures in New York surpassed $80 a barrel this month for the first time since 2014.
The Permian has low breakeven production costs, high rates of productivity, and so is best positioned to recover even though total U.S. crude production is still down. Private drillers in the basin have been seeking to capitalize on the surge in oil prices, ramping up volumes steadily, while public companies are under shareholder pressure to keep spending in check.
In other shale plays, however, the recovery has been slow. The backlog of oil wells that have already been drilled and are waiting to be fracked, known as DUCs, has been shrinking since the middle of last year. In the Bakken of North Dakota, where the shale boom began, and in the Eagle Ford of southern Texas, the number of DUCs are at their lowest on record.
Production in the Bakken is expected to be 26% short of its historical high, output in the Eagle Ford will be 37% below its record volume, according to data from the Department of Energy report on Monday.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Talos, TechnipFMC To Develop CCS Projects Along US GOM Coast
- Ineos to Invest $2B+ in Green Hydrogen Across Europe
- Boris Johnson Predicts ‘Extremely Tough’ COP 26 Talks
- Eni, Fincantieri Pair Up To Promote Energy Transition Initiatives
- Shale Gas Drillers Allowed Trade Credits For Low Methane Emissions
- Sinopec Opens 350Bcf Gas Storage Cluster in North China
- PetroNor Gets Gambian Offshore License Extension Amid Farm-Out Talks
- Boris Johnson, Bill Gates Announce $550M Green Partnership
- Permian Oil Production Near Pre-Covid Record Numbers
- Brent Settles Above $85
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup