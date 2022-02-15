Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record
Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy.
Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico, averaged 5.06 million barrels a day in January, surpassing the 5 million mark for the first time in data going back to 2007, according to the Energy Information Administration. The agency expects volumes to grow through March.
Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production is set to climb even more with oil prices at a seven-year high spurring oil explorers to pump away. The basin has recovered the most quickly from the drop in oil output that ensued when the pandemic hit because of its low production costs. It is spearheading growth in American oil output while other shale regions lag.
The EIA also reported continued recovery in other shale fields. January volumes in the Eagle Ford in South Texas reached the highest since September while North Dakota’s Bakken output was at the highest since December 2020. Supply from the seven major shale regions reached 8.49 million barrels a day, the highest since March 2020.
The previous record for Permian output was set in December. The agency also revised its November volumes higher, surpassing a long-time record set in March 2020.
Despite the steady growth in U.S. supply, the world is in a deficit as demand recovery speeds along, while OPEC+ is failing to meet its quotas. Total U.S. oil output lags pre-pandemic highs seen just before prices plunged in 2020 and forced explorers to slash output.
The surge in output comes amid simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine that have pushed U.S. crude futures to $95 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
--With assistance from Sophie Caronello.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Cuadrilla Ordered to Abandon UK Shale Wells
- Oil Markets Not Feeling the Love This Valentine's
- CGX, Frontera Switch Plans As Guyana Well Pays Off
- 2022 Oil and Gas Apprentice Program Launches
- First Chinese Cylindrical FPSO To Get MacGregor Offloading Systems
- Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record
- White House Seeks to Avoid Gas Price Shocks
- Shell Launches Lubricant Service Via Wearable Tech In Middle East
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Rig Ready To Drill For 82 Million Barrel Pavo-1 Prize
- USA Attempting to Tame Oil Prices Via Iran Deal
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Turning Off North Sea Oil Puts Energy Security at Risk
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Frontier Exploration Drilling In 2021 Hits Lowest Point Ever Recorded