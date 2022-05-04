Permian Explorer Launches Own Mobile Sand Mine to Cut Fracking Costs
Devon Energy Corp., one of the biggest oil explorers in the Permian Basin, is getting into the sand business to combat rising costs.
The Oklahoma City-based company told investors of a new, so-called mobile frack-sand mine it launched on 15,000 acres of land it owns in the West Texas county of Loving. The mine is expected to save the shale giant more than $200,000 per well amid rising sand prices and can account for as much as a quarter of its sand needs in the Delaware half of the Permian Basin, Chief Operating Officer Clay Gaspar said Tuesday on a conference call.
“Sand is one of those things that nobody worries about until it’s an issue, and then it’s a major major issue,” Gaspar said.
Mobile sand mines are starting to slowly grow within the industry, offering a smaller footprint compared to permanent mines and are closer to the well site. The sand is crammed in cracks of oil-soaked rock during production. Devon said it’s also looking at expanding the mobile sand mines to the areas it operates in Wyoming and Oklahoma.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- How Much EU Fossil Fuel Pay Has Russia Received Since Invasion?
- Petronas, PTTEP, Eneos in Myanmar Update
- OPEC Fails to Increase Oil Output
- Chevron Joins Bayou Bend Offshore CCS Project
- Santos Pavo Discovery Dubbed A Stellar Exploration Success
- New Method to Gauge Oil Market Sentiment Launched
- Exxon Sells Romanian Subsidiary For $1B To Romgaz
- Watch: Njord A Platform Moored Into Place After Years Of Renovation
- USA LNG Deals Surge
- Awilco Drilling Sells Its Final Rig To Well-Safe Solutions
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- 890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
- Chevron Gets More Acreage Offshore Suriname
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana