Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs

The U.S. rig count is down 62 rigs from the previous week to 602, with oil rigs down 58 to 504, gas rigs down four at 96, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to current numbers from Baker Hughes.

Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 420 rigs from last year's 1022, with oil rigs down 329, gas rigs down 93, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.

The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is unchanged at 18 and down five year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.

Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped six rigs from the previous week to 35, with oil rigs down three to six and gas rigs down three to 29. The region is down 31 rigs from last year's 66, with oil rigs down 12 and gas rigs down 19.

The following states dropped rigs last week:

Alaska -2

California -2

Colorado -2

Louisiana -1

New Mexico -7

North Dakota -1

Oklahoma -3

Texas -36

Utah -2

West Virginia -1

Wyoming -4

The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:

Barnett +1

Cana Woodford -2

DJ-Niobrara -2

Eagle Ford -6

Granite Wash -1

Haynesville -1

Marcellus -1

Permian -35

Williston -2

