Permex Brings Second Redeveloped New Mexico Well Online

Permex Petroleum, a junior oil and gas company, has brought online another previously shut-in oil well on its West Henshaw property in Eddy County, New Mexico.

The company unveiled results from well #6-10 on the West Henshaw property, which is one of the 69 shut-in wells Permex currently owns. It also represents the second successful well recompletion by the company this year.

Permex Petroleum's re-entry and re-stimulation programs involving the wells on the West Henshaw property began in January 2022 and are targeting the Grayburg formation at a depth of 2,850 feet.

The recompletion of well #6-10 was successful and came online at an initial rate of 15 barrels of oil per day and now has stabilized at 10 barrels of oil per day. Management believes the production rates from this mature, long-life well, will continue with less than a 5 percent decline year on year.

The remaining 67 shut-in wells that the company plans to re-enter may have the potential to yield similar results increasing the company's total daily production solely by re-entering shut-in wells.

"We continue to ramp up production through low-risk, low-cost opportunities, as reflected by the second successful well recompletion since beginning our pilot re-entry in January," said Mehran Ehsan, CEO of Permex Petroleum.

"With very attractive well economics of $35.86/barrel in operating netback at West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices at $65/barrel, and with current WTI oil prices nearing $100/barrel on a trailing 50-day moving average, we believe Permex is capitalizing on this strong market.

“We also believe that we are now well-capitalized with our recently closed US$7.5 million private placement and are prudently deploying capital to aggressively, and methodically, execute our strategy to drive sustainable growth for our stakeholders," Ehsan stated.

Permex's team now intends to move on to the next shut-in wells as well as to activate the company's waterflood enhanced oil recovery candidates as part of its developmental plans, which it believes are focused on sustainable growth.

