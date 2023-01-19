Perenco's FSO Pargo Sails Out From Dubai, Heads For Brazil
Perenco has announced that the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.
Perenco said that, once moored on location, the FSO will be central to the extension of the company’s offshore performance in Brazil.
FSO Pargo, a double-hull vessel built in 2004 that has a 750,000 barrels storage capacity, is expected to be on location in March, moored in April, and operational in August 2023, following final licensing approval.
The FSO conversion work began in September 2021 at DryDocks World, Dubai, to extend its service lifetime by 20 years, adapting the vessel to the Brazilian standards and including modifications, such as the installation of an external turret mooring system, a helideck, a metering skid, an extra crane, a new offloading system, and export line.
Daily production from the Pargo concession, which comprises the Pargo, Carapeba, and Vermelho fields is now approximately 12,000 barrels of oil per day, an increase of almost 300 percent from the 2,800 barrels per day when Perenco took over the Pargo Cluster in October 2019.
Since then, Perenco focused on resuming operations, redeveloping the cluster and continuing to deliver multiple important investment projects as part of the Pargo Cluster Development Plan.
These include an ambitious work plan for 2023 – installation of two new pipelines from the Carapeba and Vermelho fields to the Pargo units in January, intensive well works with up to three simultaneous workover units in operation, the upgrade of the Pargo water treatment system, resuming operation of the Vermelho 1 and 2 platforms, and reservoir assessments for potential new plays.
Combined, these projects will contribute to the company's continuing organic growth in Brazil and will enable the next production milestone of 15,000 barrels per day by the end of 2023.
“We are pleased to confirm the sail away of the FSO, which is a key part of Perenco Brazil’s $400 million Pargo Development Plan. Perenco´s deep technical expertise in the successful operation of mature fields has been clearly evident in the Pargo Cluster, where we have now completed three years of safe operations.”
“In addition, we are making a positive impact, contributing to Brazil's growth, by creating new direct and indirect jobs, increasing the state's revenues from taxes and royalties, boosting the services industry, and through our long-term community projects with their social and economic benefits. I would like to thank our partners and the Perenco team, and look forward to continuing to build on the momentum of the last three years,” Yves Postec, General Manager of Perenco Brazil, said.
It is worth noting that Perenco holds a 100 percent stake in the Pargo Concession. The Pargo Development Plan was formally approved by the Brazilian authorities in early 2021, along with extending Perenco’s rights on the concessions until 2040.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
