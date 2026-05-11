Perenco Raises Oil Production Capacity in Congo-Brazzaville

'Following the positive results from the Tchibouela East campaign, Perenco Congo has now started a new five-well drilling campaign on the Masseko field, designed to increase production from the field as well as testing a new geological horizon'.

Perenco has completed an enhanced oil recovery project at the Tchibouela East field offshore the Republic of the Congo.

The five-well infill drilling campaign had "a sustained material uplift in production, providing an additional 6,000 barrels of oil per day", Perenco said in a press release.

Perenco Congo managing director Gregoire de Courcelles said, "Tchibouela East has been in production for almost 30 years and we are pleased to help ensure that the field can produce for many more years to come".

The company said, "The drilling campaign entailed advanced offshore drilling techniques, including horizontal and u-shaped wells, which resulted in higher oil recovery, while reducing operational risks".

"Following the positive results from the Tchibouela East campaign, Perenco Congo has now started a new five-well drilling campaign on the Masseko field, designed to increase production from the field as well as testing a new geological horizon", Perenco added.

Earlier this year Perenco completed the construction of a new platform to serve the country's Kombi-Likalala-Libondo 2 field.

It expects the new Kombi 2 platform to recover about seven million cubic feet of gas per day. The platform is designed to develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves by optimizing existing wells.

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"Designed as a new-generation infrastructure, Kombi 2 plays a central role in the field's future performance, thanks to improved water and effluent treatment, increased associated gas recovery, and 8 MW of electricity generated by its two gas turbines, thereby ensuring greater energy autonomy for operations", Perenco said in a press release February 9.

"Kombi 2 is a forward-looking platform. It will host a six-well drilling campaign starting in 2026, with the aim of increasing production, optimizing the field's recovery factor, and extending its life in a sustainable manner thanks to facilities adapted to current standards.

"Connection work is currently underway, with commissioning scheduled for early March 2026".

Elsewhere in Central Africa Perenco late last year increased its oil production capacity in Chad to over 18,000 barrels per day (bpd), coming from the Badila and Mangara fields.

The completion of a 12-well drilling campaign in Badila has grown capacity by 7,000 bpd, Perenco said December 1, 2025, noting the company exceeded its goal of 16,000 bpd when the fields restarted production three years ago.

"The GWDC rig has now moved to PCM's Krim development in the Doba Basin in southern Chad where it will conduct an additional eight-well drilling campaign", Perenco said, referring to its subsidiary PetroChad Mangara (PCM).

"Using the associated gas from its production, PetroChad now provides a sustainable energy solution to the residents of Moundou, the country's second-largest economic city with a population of around 100,000", Perenco said.

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