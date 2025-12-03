Perenco Raises Oil Production Capacity in Chad

Perenco has increased its oil production capacity in Chad to over 18,000 bpd, coming from the Badila and Mangara fields.

The completion of a 12-well drilling campaign in Badila added a peak production of 7,000 bpd, the Perrodo family-owned company said in an online statement, noting it has exceeded its goal of 16,000 bpd when the fields restarted flows three years ago.

"Eight horizontal wells targeting the Upper Cretaceous reservoir were drilled during the campaign, alongside three water disposal wells and one appraisal well", Perenco said. "The campaign also consisted of the installation of four gas turbines, providing extra power generation from the field, as well as an uplift in processing capabilities, in order to handle increased production from Badila".

"The GWDC rig has now moved to PCM’s Krim development in the Doba Basin in southern Chad where it will conduct an additional eight-well drilling campaign", Perenco said, referring to its subsidiary PetroChad Mangara (PCM).

"Using the associated gas from its production, PetroChad now provides a sustainable energy solution to the residents of Moundou, the country's second-largest economic city with a population of around 100,000", Perenco said.

Elsewhere in Central Africa, Perenco earlier this year announced the construction of a new platform to serve Republic of the Congo's Kombi-Likalala-Libondo 2 permit.

Expected to start operations "early 2026", Kombi 2 will recover about seven million cubic feet of gas per day, Perenco said in a press release June 12. The platform will develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves by optimizing existing wells. Kombi 2 will have two gas turbines connected to a 33-kilovolt electrical hub.

"The Kombi 2 construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million", Perenco said.

It added, "The recent renewal of the Ikalou II and Likouala II permits, for an initial period of 20 years, consolidates Perenco's presence in Congo, and will lead to a global investment plan estimated to nearly $900 million, including work-over campaigns, development drilling and the installation of state-of-the-art infrastructure".

"Driven by this long-term vision, Perenco Congo reaffirms its commitment to support the growth of the Congolese oil sector, and to contribute to the Congolese authorities' ambition to achieve national production of 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030", Perenco said.

Congo-Brazzaville contributed 75,000 barrels of oil and gas per day to Perenco's production last year, it said.

"The successful redevelopment of Emeraude, the performance of the PNGF Sud fields, or even the recent permits (Ikalou - Mwafi - Awa - Foukanda - Djambala), illustrate the strength of a model based on proximity, local investment and long-term performance", Perenco said.

