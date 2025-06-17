Perenco Invests in New Offshore Infrastructure in Congo

Perenco is building a new platform to recover approximately 7 million cubic feet of gas per day in the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II permit area.

Perenco Holdings’ Perenco Congo SA is investing in a new platform, Kombi 2, which will be installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit area. The unit is currently under construction at the Nieuwdorp shipyard (Netherlands) by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco.

The new platform targets to recover approximately 7 million cubic feet of gas per day, Perenco said in a media release.

"Kombi 2 is fully in line with our commitment to performance, operational safety, and environmental responsibility. This new milestone demonstrates our ability to combine technical innovation, compliance with the most demanding standards, and a direct contribution to the country's development", Stéphane BARC, Managing Director of Perenco Congo, said.

Perenco said it will be able to generate the necessary electricity using two gas turbines connected to a 33 kV electrical hub, enhance surface treatment and develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves through the optimization of existing wells, and integrate a well-bay module to accommodate new wells, with a potential of 10 million additional barrels.

The Kombi 2 construction project, comprising upcoming drilling phases, involves an investment of over $200 million. The platform is due to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire by early 2026, the company said.

The recent renewal of the Ikalou II and Likouala II permits, initially for 20 years, strengthens Perenco’s presence in Congo, it said. This move is set to trigger a global investment plan worth nearly $900 million, including work-over campaigns, development drilling, and the rollout of cutting-edge infrastructure, the company added. Perenco said it is supporting the country’s ambition to hit production of 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

