Perenco Installs Another Self-Elevating Platform Off DR Congo

Perenco has installed its eleventh self-elevating platform system, with a new unit installed by its Congo unit, Perenco Rep. The company installed the system on the Mibalé Field, offshore DRC.

The Fololo design (flower in Lingala), which were initially developed by Perenco for operations in the DRC, comprises lightweight floating pontoons and legs that can be self-elevated to the required height in a super simple, genuine and smart concept developed by the Perenco Group for Perenco Rep.

Perenco Rep's historical offshore tripod platforms required additional space for well maintenance operations. Initially designed for work-over support, the Fololo was conceived as an alternative to the conventional options available for shallow water operations (below 100 feet), which were jacket based and required a heavy lift barge for installation. The concept was to create a 65ftx65ft self-elevating mini platform, complete with a crane and providing sufficient space for the necessary equipment and materials for well intervention work.

The first Fololo system was introduced in February 2017 on the Mibalé field and led to the doubling of production from 2,500 barrels/day to 5,000 barrels/day. Based on this success, Perenco subsequently installed other Fololos in Cameroon and Gabon. Six years later, Perenco’s eleventh Fololo was installed on the Mibalé field in order to carry out intervention work on a water injector well.

Another Fololo was installed a few months earlier on the Motoba Field, also offshore DRC, which has already led to an increase in production of 650 barrels/day from an initial volume of 250 barrels/day. In parallel the Fololos have been used for compression, electrification hubs, support for new wells and any other requirement necessary to modernize and produce the shallow water fields Perenco is operating across the Gulf of Guinea.

The group's teams are now working on deploying the concept in slightly deeper waters with additional capabilities, in the range of 130ft to 200ft to support the redevelopment of more fields.

"The Fololo is another example of a disruptive solution made by Perenco as an alternative to the technologies available on the market. It is more cost effective and has a reduced impact from construction to the installation in terms of CO2 emissions, allowing small capacity wells to be optimized safely and more efficiently. Additionally, it is repeatable, small footprint, light and versatile,” Arthur Gueriot, MD of Perenco Rep, said.

