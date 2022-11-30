Perenco Hits Oil At Tchnem Well In Congo

Perenco Congo has struck oil at the Tchnem1-01 well in the Tchibeli North East prospect on the PNGF Sud license, in Congo.

Independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco, said that its unit, Perenco Congo, discovered oil in the Tchibeli North East pre-salt Vandji exploration prospect on the Perenco-operated PNGF Sud license, Congo.

The company said that the Tchnem1-01 well discovered oil, noting that the top reservoir was encountered at 11,220 feet MD and a 672 feet gross section of Vandji was drilled before the well TD’d in the Basement at 11,909 feet MD.

Good oil and gas shows were recorded on entry into the reservoir and a 246 feet oil column was interpreted on logs. A 7’’ liner was run and two intervals totaling 203 feet were selected for perforation. A commingled test of these zones produced at 2,000 bopd on natural flow before a 24 hr PBU to help confirm connected volumes.

The well was drilled from the Dagda MODPU (Mobile Offshore Drilling and Production Unit) which was moved onto the Tchibeli NE field at the end of August, first to drill and then produce.

“This exploration discovery by Perenco Congo and its partners is a potential ‘play opener’ in the pre-salt in Congo, and we are pleased to have also identified a number of other Vandji leads on the acreage. The safe and successful drilling of this challenging well, on time and within budget, is a testament to the efforts of Perenco’s exploration team in London and the excellence of the drilling team in Pointe Noire. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in support of the Republic of Congo,” said Rory Keith, Perenco Group Exploration Manager.

Partners on the PNGF Sud Licence are Perenco Congo (Operator, 40 percent), SNPC (15 percent), Hemla E&P Congo S.A. (20 percent), Continent Congo S.A. (10 percent), Africa Oil & Gas Corporation (10 percent) and Petro Congo (5 percent).

