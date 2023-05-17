Perenco Completes FSO Pargo Hook-Up

Perenco Brazil has completed the hook-up of the Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel FSO Pargo on the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The company said it will now submit final documents to the regulatory authorities in Brazil, with a view to being granted its operations license for the FSO.

The hook-up included the connection of nine mooring lines and of the new production line from the Pargo platform, all connected to the new turret, which was integrated in Dubai as a key part of the FSO conversion, the company’s statement noted. This is another important step in Perenco Brazil’s ongoing $400 million Pargo Development Plan and paves the way for continued production growth, the statement added.

The hook-up confirmation follows the arrival of the vessel in Brazil in March, after its full FSO conversion to Brazilian regulatory standards in Dubai, as well as the concurrent installation of the FSO mooring system, which was completed at the end of 2022. FSO Pargo is a double-hull vessel built in 2004, which has a 750,000-barrel storage capacity.

To remind, the vessel departed Dubai in January this year, following the completion of conversion work that began in September 2021 at DryDocks World, Dubai, to extend its service lifetime by 20 years.

“The hook-up of FSO Pargo is another landmark moment in the ongoing development of the Pargo Cluster. It follows the safe arrival of the vessel in Brazilian waters after its complete conversion to regulatory FSO specification. The Pargo Development Plan is a major project and we are proud to be partnering with Brazil to bring our technical expertise and innovative approach to maximize the life of this key acreage. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress over the coming weeks, including on our ongoing uplift in production,” Yves Postec, General Manager, Perenco Brazil, said.

Perenco Brazil holds a 100 percent stake in the Pargo Cluster Concession, which comprises the Pargo, Carapeba, and Vermelho fields located offshore in the shallow waters of the Campos Basin, off Rio de Janeiro’s coast.

The company reminded in its statement that the concession area holds eight fixed platforms in up to 100 meters (330 feet) of depth. Production reached 13,000 barrels of oil per day in 2023, up from 2,800 barrels when Perenco took over operations in October 2019. The Pargo Cluster Development Plan was formally approved by the Brazilian authorities in early 2021, along with extension of Perenco’s rights on the concessions until 2040.

