Perenco Buys Etinde Field Stake, Becomes Operator
Oil and gas player Perenco has inked a deal with New Age Limited to buy its stake and take over the operatorship of the Etinde field offshore Cameroon.
Bowleven, another oil and gas firm focused on Africa and a partner in the Etinde JV, said that this move was expected to boost the development of African gas exports to Europe amid the widespread energy security concerns due to the current geopolitical crisis.
According to Bowleven, New Age signed a definitive conditional agreement with a subsidiary of Perenco to transfer all New Age's participating interests in the Etinde permit, and operatorship of the Etinde JV to Perenco.
The transaction is subject to several approvals, including the customary regulatory approvals by the Cameroon government and the approval of the Etinde JV partners. Under the terms of the joint operating agreement, both Lukoil and Bowleven have a 30-day right of pre-emption over New Age's interest.
Notwithstanding the Transaction, Bowleven will continue to be entitled to a final investment decision (FID) payment of $25 million from its Etinde JV partners which, following completion of the Transaction, would include Perenco.
"The prospect of Perenco becoming our partner and operator at the Etinde permit is very positive news. We believe that Perenco's proven Cameroon oil and gas developments and substantial experience provide an opportunity to accelerate our efforts to secure FID and the associated $25 million payment to Bowleven. We look forward to engaging with Perenco and we will update shareholders concerning Etinde developments in due course," Eli Chahin, Chief Executive Officer of Bowleven, said.
As a key operator in Cameroon, with its Kribi floating liquefied natural gas project serving as its prized asset in the country, Perenco already operates in the Rio del Rey and Douala Basins, with production in 2021 averaging approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
“We strongly welcome the change of operatorship in the Etinde field, Perenco is a tried, true and tested operator and has shown operational excellence in the country” Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk commented.
“We hope that Perenco, a company that knows the region very well, will be able to fast-track development of the Etinde field, as well as the field’s surrounding prospects. We look very much forward to seeing Perenco expedite the prospects for local, African gas development, as well as the development of gas for export markets, particularly to Europe,” he added.
Situated in the shallow waters of the Rio del Rey Basin, offshore Cameroon, the Etinde Project is operated by New Age, with a 37.5 percent stake. Lukoil also holds a 37.5 percent stake while Bowleven controls the remaining 25 percent.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- EU Sanctions on Russia Oil Will Sustain Inflationary Pressures
- Oil Prices Continue to Grind Higher
- UK Petrol Prices Closing In On $125+ to Fill Family Cars
- U.S. LNG Exports To Europe Increased During 1Q Of 2022
- Environmentalists Taking Legal Action On 30 EU-Backed Gas Projects
- Energy Outlook Still Suffering From Ukraine-Related Uncertainty
- New Energy Business Creating 70 Jobs Across Scotland
- Perenco Buys Etinde Field Stake, Becomes Operator
- UAE Says Oil Prices Are Nowhere Near Peak Yet
- EnerMech Bolsters Technical Team For Large Projects
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Shell Buys Fuel Retail Sites From Landmark Industries
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- U.S. Split Over Next Round Of Russia Sanctions
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers