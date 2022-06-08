Perenco Buys Etinde Field Stake, Becomes Operator

Perenco has inked a deal with New Age Limited to buy its stake and take over the operatorship of the Etinde field offshore Cameroon.

Oil and gas player Perenco has inked a deal with New Age Limited to buy its stake and take over the operatorship of the Etinde field offshore Cameroon.

Bowleven, another oil and gas firm focused on Africa and a partner in the Etinde JV, said that this move was expected to boost the development of African gas exports to Europe amid the widespread energy security concerns due to the current geopolitical crisis.

According to Bowleven, New Age signed a definitive conditional agreement with a subsidiary of Perenco to transfer all New Age's participating interests in the Etinde permit, and operatorship of the Etinde JV to Perenco.

The transaction is subject to several approvals, including the customary regulatory approvals by the Cameroon government and the approval of the Etinde JV partners. Under the terms of the joint operating agreement, both Lukoil and Bowleven have a 30-day right of pre-emption over New Age's interest.

Notwithstanding the Transaction, Bowleven will continue to be entitled to a final investment decision (FID) payment of $25 million from its Etinde JV partners which, following completion of the Transaction, would include Perenco.

"The prospect of Perenco becoming our partner and operator at the Etinde permit is very positive news. We believe that Perenco's proven Cameroon oil and gas developments and substantial experience provide an opportunity to accelerate our efforts to secure FID and the associated $25 million payment to Bowleven. We look forward to engaging with Perenco and we will update shareholders concerning Etinde developments in due course," Eli Chahin, Chief Executive Officer of Bowleven, said.

As a key operator in Cameroon, with its Kribi floating liquefied natural gas project serving as its prized asset in the country, Perenco already operates in the Rio del Rey and Douala Basins, with production in 2021 averaging approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“We strongly welcome the change of operatorship in the Etinde field, Perenco is a tried, true and tested operator and has shown operational excellence in the country” Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk commented.

“We hope that Perenco, a company that knows the region very well, will be able to fast-track development of the Etinde field, as well as the field’s surrounding prospects. We look very much forward to seeing Perenco expedite the prospects for local, African gas development, as well as the development of gas for export markets, particularly to Europe,” he added.

Situated in the shallow waters of the Rio del Rey Basin, offshore Cameroon, the Etinde Project is operated by New Age, with a 37.5 percent stake. Lukoil also holds a 37.5 percent stake while Bowleven controls the remaining 25 percent.

