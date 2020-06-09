Penspen Wins Contract in Myanmar
UK-based Penspen has won a contract from an oil and gas operator in Myanmar for an offshore natural gas project. Penspen will support the engineering study project with drilling platform diesel fuel tank modification for the multi-field integrated gas development. It will also perform the feasibility study and preliminary engineering for modifying redundant drilling fuel tanks into condensate storage tanks.
The scope of work includes 3D modelling, mechanical integrity checks and a review of safety, existing designs and lighting, according to the company.
Penspen did not provide additional details about the operator.
Neale Carter, Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Regions, said: “This latest contract award bolsters our reputation in Myanmar and we look forward to undertaking this work in Q2 2020. This project is significant, and we look forward to playing our role in ensuring its success by providing our expert engineering and maintenance services to the operator in Myanmar.”
Penspen has been providing engineering, project management, asset management and integrity services to the energy industry worldwide for over 65+ years. Originally founded in the UK in 1954 as Spencer & Partners, the company has grown to include over 800 employees, with major offices in London, Mexico, Houston, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok. Since inception, it has undertaken over 10,000 projects.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
