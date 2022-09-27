Penspen Supports Development Of Next-Gen Engineers

Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the UAE with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers.

Global energy services company Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the United Arab Emirates with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers.

Penspen’s proven expertise in delivering asset solutions at every project stage is providing energy companies with the technical knowledge to meet multiple challenges across the globe, and it is ensuring these skills are passed on to future generations with its Emirati Graduate Program.

The scheme is specifically designed for graduates in the UAE and is delivered in partnership with Khalifa University, to help future engineers develop the technical competency and real-world experience required to succeed in their fields.

“We are committed to investing in the Middle East both in terms of projects and people. The region is rich with engineering talent, and we are dedicated to helping graduates fulfill their potential as we all work towards improving access to safe, secure, and clean energy supplies for the communities in which we work,” Neale Carter, Penspen Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific Regions, said.

Since launching in 2020, 30 people have completed the Emirati Graduate Program, with more than 20 securing full-time positions with a major NOC and other locally based energy sector companies, and one employed as a graduate engineer in the Penspen Engineering team in Abu Dhabi.

“We have established strong relationships with clients across the Middle East, and we will continue to deliver value through the local talent and knowledge we have with our graduates. The program provides graduates with the opportunity to start their careers from the strongest base possible, working alongside those with a deep knowledge of engineering, ensuring that Penspen knowledge and experience built up over many decades is fused with exciting new ideas. We look forward to bringing this powerful combination to our clients as well as continuing to support the development of expertise in the UAE for the benefit of the people and the country,” Neale added.

Furthermore, Penspen recently announced it had been awarded nearly 30 global contracts in the second quarter of 2022, which followed positive operational momentum from the start of this year.

