Pemex Takes Ownership Of FPSO From BW Offshore
Mexico’s state-owned oil and gas firm Pemex has taken over the ownership and operation of the FPSO working on the Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore field.
Pemex took over operation and ownership of the FPSO Yúum K’ak’náab, also known as the El Señor del Mar or The Lord of the Sea, from Norwegian FPSO owner and operator BW Offshore.
According to BW Offshore, the transfer was done in accordance with the terms of the 15-year FPSO financial lease contract which started in 2007. The FPSO has been operating in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field – the second largest offshore oil complex in Mexico – since mid-2007.
Following the transfer – valid as of July 22, 2022 – BW Offshore has no obligation to provide further operational services to Pemex.
Pemex confirmed the ownership transfer via social media and stated that its chief executive office Octavio Romero Oropeza visited the FPSO Yùum K’ak’Náab in honor of this event.
As for the field, it lies 56 miles offshore in the Bay of Campeche. Ku-Maloob-Zaap is touted as one of the world’s largest offshore oil complexes which holds several fields – Ku, Maloob, Zaap, Bacab, and Lum.
This is the second largest complex in Mexico after Chicontepec and the majority of oil produced from the Ku-Maloob-Zaap fields is piped to Cantarell and exported.
Ku-Maloob-Zaap has had its share of misfortune last year as a fire erupted on the E-Ku-A2 platform in August 2021 resulting in five worker deaths and six injured with two workers missing. The incident came only two months after the ‘Eye Of Fire’ incident which occurred in July.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
