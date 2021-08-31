Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire

Pemex has restored the production of 421,000 barrels of oil per day from the E-Ku-A2 platform, following a fire which occurred on the asset on August 22.

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has revealed that it has restored the production of 421,000 barrels of oil per day from the E-Ku-A2 platform, following a fire which occurred on the asset on August 22.

In a statement posted on the company’s website, which was translated from Spanish, Pemex outlined that the 125 wells that were closed at the site were brought back online.

“The activities to resume oil production in this complex of the Campeche Sound were carried out in compliance with and compliance with the policy and principles of Safety, Health and Environmental Protection (SSPA), without accidents that affected personnel, or incidents in the facilities or damage to the environment,” Pemex said in the statement, which was translated.

“It is important to mention that the activities carried out to restore production in this asset were carried out through the combined efforts of Pemex’s operating personnel, in conjunction with its service providers,” the company added in the statement.

In a post on its official Twitter page on August 24, Pemex revealed that the company’s general director had carried out an inspection and damage assessment tour at the facility, where the company said the root cause of the incident was being investigated. The post showed pictures of the damaged asset.

El Ing. Octavio Romero, director general de #PEMEX🇲🇽, realizó un recorrido de inspección y evaluación de daños en la instalación E-Ku-A2, donde se investiga la causa-raíz del incidente, para la aplicación del seguro correspondiente, información que es pública y no está reservada. pic.twitter.com/gPwkwtZB1V — Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) August 24, 2021

The fire on the asset was said to have occurred at 3:10 pm local time on August 22. Pemex outlined that the asset’s valves were closed, monitoring was carried out and an emergency plan was activated following the incident. On August 23, Pemex reported that five people had died, six had been injured and two were missing following the fire.

