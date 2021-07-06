Pemex Comments on Fire

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has revealed that immediate actions to control a fire that occurred at the Ku asset avoided environmental damage.

No oil spill occurred at the site, according to a translated statement on the company’s website, which outlined that the fire was completely extinguished after around five hours.

In the statement, Pemex outlined that an electrical storm with heavy rain occurred in the platform area of ​​the Ku asset on July 2, which it said caused pneumatic pump gas turbocompression equipment to go out of operation.

At the same time, a leak was detected in the pneumatic pumping pipeline that feeds the wells of the Ku-C platform, according to Pemex, which noted that the gas outside the pipe migrated from the seabed to the surface and, due to the electric shocks and heavy rains, a fire broke out on the sea surface. The fire was extinguished by closing the submarine valve and injecting Nitrogen into the gas pipeline, Pemex noted.

The company said it has started with a definitive repair program for the affected pneumatic pumping line and revealed that it is carrying out analysis to identify the root cause of the gas leak in the pipeline.

Bloomberg reported the fire on July 2. The article referenced a video posted on social media, which showed three ships trying to put out a fire in the sea, but noted that a Pemex representative didn’t respond to a request for comment or confirm the footage.

Pemex describes itself as the largest and most important company in Mexico. It is a sustainable, socially responsible company, with strict standards of safety, health at work, and environmental protection, its website states. The company, which traces its roots back to the 1930s, is involved in the entire production chain, from exploration, production, industrial transformation, logistics, and marketing, its site shows.

