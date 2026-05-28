Pembina Approves New NGL Extraction Plant Project

The Calgary-based midstream company decided to proceed with a new straddle plant project to extract natural gas liquids through its existing rights on the Yellowhead Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline Corp has decided to proceed with a new straddle plant project to extract natural gas liquids through Pembina's existing rights on the Yellowhead Pipeline.

The Heartland Extraction Plant project is an upgrade of the initially proposed Yellowhead Extraction Plant project. The sanctioned version "includes incremental capacity to accommodate future additional opportunities on a capital-efficient basis, enhancing Pembina's Alberta Industrial Heartland footprint", the Calgary, Canada-based midstream oil and gas company said in a press release.

Concurrently Pembina signed a new agreement with Dow to supply the latter with ethane from HEP starting 2029. The agreed volume would rise to 22,500 barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, Pembina said.

Pembina and Dow have now also amended the terms of their previous ethane supply agreement. "Under the amended long-term agreement, Pembina will supply Dow with 35,000 bpd of ethane commencing with the startup of Dow's Path2Zero project, which is expected to enter service in 2029", Pembina said.

"Pembina will source the 35,000 bpd of ethane from its existing supply portfolio, leveraging its integrated value chain, including deep cut gas processing plants, ethane-plus transportation franchise, and fractionation capabilities.

"Including the new agreement at HEP (22,500 bpd) and the amended supply agreement (35,000 bpd), Pembina will supply Dow with a total of 57,500 bpd of ethane, representing a 15 percent increase compared to the original agreement of 50,000 bpd".

Pembina said, "Following extraction at HEP, ethane-plus mix will be processed at a combination of Dow's Fort Saskatchewan facility and Pembina's Redwater Complex".

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"Pembina will retain the associated propane-plus production related to the project and will benefit from downstream fractionation and marketing of up to 9,500 bpd of propane-plus NGL", it added.

Pembina expects to put HEP, estimated to cost CAD 570 million ($411.29 million), into service 2029.

"EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] generated from the project will consist of both fixed-fee revenue and frac spread exposure. Using long-term average historical pricing, the EBITDA build multiple for the project is expected to range from 5-7 times", Pembina said.

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