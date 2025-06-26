Pedro Azagra Named New Iberdrola CEO

Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A. has picked as new chief executive officer Pedro Azagra, who has been with the company for 25 years.

Azagra has until now held the position of CEO of the company’s U.S. unit, Avangrid. Now he replaces Armando Martínez at the helm. Azagra first joined Iberdrola as Executive Director of Development with responsibility for the company's international expansion, the company said.

He earned a degree in Law and Business Administration from the Instituto Católico de Administración y Dirección de Empresas (ICADE) at the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid, where he has been a professor of Corporate Finance and Mergers and Acquisitions, Iberdrola noted.

Having earned an MBA from the University of Chicago (USA), he built his professional career in Morgan Stanley's investment banking division before joining the Iberdrola Group. In addition to serving as CEO of Iberdrola's US subsidiary, he also served as President of Avangrid Power and Avangrid Networks, and currently serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Neoenergia, Iberdrola's Brazilian subsidiary, the company said.

The CEO position in the USA will be taken over by Jose Antonio Miranda, who is currently CEO of Avangrid Power. He holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Oviedo and an MBA from ICADE.

Iberdrola added that he previously held the CEO role at Gamesa in China and the U.S. Additionally, he is a board member of American Clean Power and part of the International Renewable Energy Agency.

